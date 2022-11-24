Orchestra bar raided in Mira Road area

The Anti-Human-Trafficking Cell of Bhayander police raided an orchestra bar at Nayanagar in Mira Road area and took into custody 11 persons for alleged violation of the bar's permit conditions, an official said on Thursday.

Those detained included the bar's manager, cashier, waiters, a musician and a singer.

Offences under various sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act, 2016, were registered and further probe was on, the police official said.

