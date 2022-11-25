UP man, parents get life term in dowry death case

A local court here awarded life imprisonment to a man and his parents in a case of dowry death.

The court convicted Durgesh Pandey, his father Malik Ram Pandey and his mother Prabhawati Pandey on Thursday and slapped a fine of Rs 12,000 each.

District Government Counsel Vinay Kumar Singh said Reena was found hanging at her home in April 2016.

The father of the deceased lodged a case of dowry death against the accused, he said, adding police in its investigation found that Reena was hanged after being murdered by her in-laws and filed chargesheet against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)