India vs NZ first ODI scoreboard
25-11-2022
New Zealand: Finn Allen c Pant b Thakur 22 Devon Conway c Pant b Umran Malik 24 Kane Williamson not out 94 Daryl Mitchell c sub (DJ Hooda) b Umran Malik 11 Tom Latham not out 145 Extras: (LB-3, NB-2, W-8) 13 Total: (For 3 wickets in 47.1 overs) 309 Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-68, 3-88 Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 8.1-0-68-0, Shardul Thakur 9-1-63-1, Washington Sundar 10-0 -42-0, Umran Malik 10-0-66-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-67-0.
Tom Latham hits unbeaten 145 to lead New Zealand to 7-wicket win over India in first ODI in Auckland.
