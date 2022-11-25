India vs NZ first ODI scoreboard

New Zealand: Finn Allen c Pant b Thakur 22 Devon Conway c Pant b Umran Malik 24 Kane Williamson not out 94 Daryl Mitchell c sub (DJ Hooda) b Umran Malik 11 Tom Latham not out 145 Extras: (LB-3, NB-2, W-8) 13 Total: (For 3 wickets in 47.1 overs) 309 Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-68, 3-88 Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 8.1-0-68-0, Shardul Thakur 9-1-63-1, Washington Sundar 10-0 -42-0, Umran Malik 10-0-66-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-67-0.

