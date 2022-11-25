NIA's plea against bail granted to Anand Teltumbde dismissed
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the bail granted to scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said it would not interfere with the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Teltumbde.
The high court on November 18 had granted bail to Teltumbde, noting that prima facie the only case made out against him relates to alleged association with a terror group and support given to it, for which the maximum punishment is 10 years in jail.
The high court, however, had stayed its bail order for a week so that the NIA, the probe agency in the case, could approach the Supreme Court.
Teltumbde, 73, is the third accused of the total 16 arrested in the case to be released on bail. Poet Varavara Rao is currently out on bail on health grounds while lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj is out on regular bail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-State supreme court elections will shape fights over redistricting, abortion
Both BJP, Cong 'culpable' for not assessing implications of new pension scheme in Himachal: Anand Sharma.
Feel sad that though I made my services available, they were not fully utilised;I campaigned despite not being consulted: Cong's Anand Sharma.
Cong's campaign planning for HP polls could have been better, my services not fully utilised: Anand Sharma
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led spirited campaign in Himachal Pradesh, I am confident Congress will win polls: Anand Sharma to PTI.