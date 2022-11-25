Left Menu

India wins International Electrotechnical Commission Vice Presidency and SMB Chair for 2023-25 term

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 15:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  India

India wins the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Vice Presidency and Strategic Management Board (SMB) Chair for the 2023-25 term.

By securing over 90% of the votes cast by full members of International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) during its General Meeting held recently in San Francisco, USA, India's representative, a member of the Indian National Committee of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and various technical committees of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS-India), was elected.

Representation of BIS (India) in policy and governance bodies of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and IEC ensures that Indian viewpoints on the important strategic and policy matters are put forth and it also provides opportunities to align the national standardization priorities with International best practices.

BIS is continually expanding its international footprints by working on the growth mantra provided by the Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumers Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal. Currently, BIS (India) is represented in various policy and governance bodies of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and IEC such as ISO Council, ISO Technical Management Board (TMB), IEC SMB, IEC Market Strategy Board (MSB), IEC Business Advisory Committee (BAC), etc.

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is an international standard setting body that publishes international Standards for all electrical, electronic and related technologies. Standardization Management Board (SMB) is an apex governance body of IEC responsible for technical policy matters.

Shri Vimal Mahendru will be the IEC Vice President representing India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

