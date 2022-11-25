Left Menu

UP: Woman, two others sentenced to life imprisonment for killing child

A local court here on Friday sentenced three accused, including a woman, to life imprisonment for killing a child and drinking his blood on the advice of an occultist so that she can conceive.Additional Sessions Judge Ehsan Hussain also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the accused Dhan Devi and her two accomplices Sunil and Surat.

UP: Woman, two others sentenced to life imprisonment for killing child
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Additional Sessions Judge Ehsan Hussain also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the accused Dhan Devi and her two accomplices Sunil and Surat. Devi is lodged in jail since the killing of the 10-year-old child around five years ago, Assistant District government Advocate Vinod Shukla said.

Giving details of the incident, he said that Dhan Devi was living at the house of her maternal uncle in Jammuka village under Roja Police station here.

She was unable to conceive a baby and on the advice of a tantrik, he invited a 10-year-old boy Lal Das, who lived in the neighbourhood, to her house on the pretext of showing him TV and strangled him to death with the help of his two companions Suraj and Sunil, the advocate said.

After killing the boy, as told by the tantrik, Devi drank the blood of the deceased and disposed of the body outside her house, he added.

Shukla said that on December 6, 2017, the father of the deceased had lodged a case at Roja police station area against the accused. Following investigation, the police filed a charge sheet in the court.

