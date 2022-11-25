Scrupulously follow rules while making appointments: HC to Pondi govt

The Madras High Court has directed the Puducherry administration to scrupulously adhere to rules and regulations while making appointments in government and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The court was disposing of a writ petition from R Iyyasamy, an unemployed youth, who had alleged that illegal appointments were made through the back door in the recent past.

''In the event of any violation of recruitment rules or established procedures for recruiting persons in public employment, then the said act of the authorities would be construed as contempt of this Court and any person aggrieved from and out of such illegal appointments or otherwise, is at liberty to approach this Court by filing an appropriate petition for contempt of Court,'' Justice S M Subramaniam warned.

After having satisfied with the submission of the government advocate that no such appointment was made and that the rules and regulations governing the appointments were strictly followed, the judge disposed of the petition with certain directions.

The judge directed the authorities concerned to follow the procedures as contemplated and the rules in force as the case may be, even for engagement of temporary employees and labourers for implementing the government projects, in government departments, institutions or societies or in government organisations.

In the event of filling up the regular sanctioned post, then the recruitment rules as applicable are to be followed scrupulously and selection must be conducted in a transparent manner and by affording equal opportunity to all the eligible candidates through open competitive process.

The authorities shall follow the recruitment rules/established procedures for recruitments through open competitive process or through Employment Exchange even in public sector undertakings under the Union Territory of Puducherry.

