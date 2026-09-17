US Citizen Seeks Bail Amidst Ongoing UAPA Investigation

Matthew Aaron VanDyke, a US national, has filed a bail application at the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Rouse Avenue. The application seeks default bail following the absence of charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the recently filed chargesheet.

The NIA had initially registered the case under the UAPA against VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals in March 2026. However, the chargesheet now focuses on the Immigration and Foreigners Act, with ongoing UAPA investigations, according to NIA's Special Public Prosecutor.

VanDyke's detention period is approaching its 180-day statutory limit, necessitating timely chargesheet filing to avoid automatic bail. The NIA clarified that the continuing investigation does not imply abandonment of potential UAPA charges, and diplomatic engagement from US diplomats is standard practice based on international conventions.