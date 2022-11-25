VP underscores civilizational connect and shared historical bond between India and Africa
In his address, Shri Dhankhar referred to Mahatma Gandhi Ji’s close relationship with Africa and said that our age old civilizational ethos of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam” continue to guide India’s engagement with the world.
