U.S. FCC bans equipment sales, imports from ZTE, Huawei over national security risk

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 01:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 01:24 IST
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national security risk to the U.S.

The action, as required under a 2021 law, would affect Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and Hytera Communications, among others, according to a statement from the FCC.

