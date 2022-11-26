U.S. FCC bans equipment sales, imports from ZTE, Huawei over national security risk
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national security risk to the U.S.
The action, as required under a 2021 law, would affect Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and Hytera Communications, among others, according to a statement from the FCC.
