No injuries in rocket attack against forces in Syria- U.S. military
Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 04:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 04:37 IST
Two rockets targeted a U.S. patrol base in northeastern Syria but did not result in any injuries or damage to the base, the U.S. military said on Friday.
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces visited the origin site of the rockets and found a third unfired rocket, the U.S. military said in a statement.
The base was located in al-Shaddadi, Syria.
