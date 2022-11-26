Left Menu

Balloon from Pakistan recovered in Punjab's Ferozepur

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 26-11-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 13:22 IST
Balloon from Pakistan recovered in Punjab's Ferozepur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSF troops on Saturday recovered a cartoon character-shaped balloon that entered the Indian territory from Pakistan's side, officials said.

The balloon was found near Bahadur Ke border outpost in Guruharsahai by troops of the Border Security Force's 160 battalion, they said.

According to the officials, a Pakistani currency note of rupees 10 and a piece of paper with a mobile number written on it were found attached to the balloon.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022