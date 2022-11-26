Balloon from Pakistan recovered in Punjab's Ferozepur
PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 26-11-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
BSF troops on Saturday recovered a cartoon character-shaped balloon that entered the Indian territory from Pakistan's side, officials said.
The balloon was found near Bahadur Ke border outpost in Guruharsahai by troops of the Border Security Force's 160 battalion, they said.
According to the officials, a Pakistani currency note of rupees 10 and a piece of paper with a mobile number written on it were found attached to the balloon.
An investigation into the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
