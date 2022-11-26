Left Menu

ED files charge sheet in Delhi Excise policy PMLA case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 15:16 IST
ED files charge sheet in Delhi Excise policy PMLA case
Enforcement Directorate
  • Country:
  • India

The ED on Saturday filed its first charge sheet before a court here in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case naming liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru as one of the accused, officials said.

Besides Indospirits promoter Mahandru, the prosecution complaint has also listed two other persons and is about 3,000 pages containing statements of the accused and annexures, they said.

Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have been pressed in the charge sheet, they said.

The agency said it has so far undertaken 169 search operations in this case, filed after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR which was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials had said.

A total of five people have been arrested by the ED in this case till now. Mahandru was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 27 following his questioning.

The CBI too filed its first charge sheet in the case early this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022