Delhi Police yet to receive DNA test report in Mehrauli murder case

Delhi Police is yet to receive the DNA test report in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case, an official said here on Saturday. The DNA test report has not been received by police, Special CP Law and Order, Zone II Sagar Preet Hooda, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 17:18 IST
Representative Image
Delhi Police is yet to receive the DNA test report in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case, an official said here on Saturday. According to police, the blood samples of the father and brother of Walkar have been collected for Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) matching with the body parts that have been recovered in the Mehrauli case till now. ''The DNA test report has not been received by police,'' Special CP (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda, said. The accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala was sent to judicial custody for 13 days by a Delhi Court on Saturday. Police have initiated the legal process for the production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda said. Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

On Friday, the polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini. Poonawala reached the laboratory for his third session of the polygraph test at 4 pm and left after 6.30 pm, they said. A senior FSL official said all sessions related to the test have been completed, including the pre, main and post-stages of the procedure. ''Our forensic experts will analyse the recordings and make a report accordingly. He can be called again if the experts are not satisfied with the report. Based on the outcome of the report, a decision will be taken on conducting narco analysis which can be carried out even if he is sent to judicial custody,'' he added. The police are yet to find the victim's skull, her remaining body parts, as well as the weapon, used to dismember the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

