Maha: Senior citizen killed in armed robbery at Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 26-11-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 68-year-old man was killed by unidentified men who broke into his house in Ambad MIDC area of Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late on Friday night at a house on a farm, where the victim Bacchu Sadashiv Kardile was alone, an official said.

Five to six unidentified men entered the house around 9.40 pm and attacked Kardile with a sharp weapon when he resisted the robbery attempt, he said.

The victim sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, the official said, adding that the accused decamped with cash and valuables from the house.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a manhunt has been launched for the accused, it was stated.

