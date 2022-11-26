Left Menu

Charge sheet against 4 Hizbul Mujahideen associates in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 20:58 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against four Hizbul Mujahideen associates in border Rajouri district here, an official said.

The charge sheet against the accused, including an active terrorist and Rajouri resident Altaf Hussain, was filed in a local court under the Indian Penal code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act, the official said.

He said the four accused were booked in 2018 after investigators found that they were associated with the proscribed terror group and involved in terror funding through hawala channels.

''The investigation exposed the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,'' the official said.

