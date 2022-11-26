Woman allegedly kills 18-month-old daughter in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Nov 26 (PTI ) A woman allegedly killed her 18-month-old daughter here and fled away with her lover on Saturday, police said on Saturday.

Accused Shivani allegedly strangulated her child at their residence in Aurangpur village under Mandawali police station limits, they said, citing a complaint by the family members.

Shivani's husband Ankit is posted with the Border Security Force.

The police said the child's body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to nab Shivani.

