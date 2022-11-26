Soccer-France become first team to qualify for World Cup last 16
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 26-11-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 23:27 IST
- Country:
- India
France became the first team to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup when they beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday.
The result left the defending champions on top of Group D with six points from two games, meaning they cannot finish outside the top two.
