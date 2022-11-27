Left Menu

Juvenile apprehended for creating fake social media profiles of two sisters

A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly creating fake social media profiles of two sisters and sending them vulgar messages, police said on Sunday. Seeking revenge, he started following the sisters on social media, took their pictures and videos and uploaded them in the fake profiles created by him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 21:16 IST
Juvenile apprehended for creating fake social media profiles of two sisters
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly creating fake social media profiles of two sisters and sending them vulgar messages, police said on Sunday. According to police, the juvenile was miffed with the sisters after they allegedly hurled abuses at his mother following a quarrel between them in 2020. Seeking revenge, he started following the sisters on social media, took their pictures and videos and uploaded them in the fake profiles created by him. He also sent derogatory messages to the sisters on September 8, they said.

A police team led by Sub Inspector Deepa, comprising head constables Pankaj and Parveen, was constituted by SHO, Cyber North police station, Pawan Tomar to crack the case following a complaint filed by the victim sisters. ''During investigation, details of the alleged fake profiles were obtained, including IP addresses and mobile number used in the registration. The juvenile was apprehended on Saturday,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Two SIM cards, a memory card and mobile phone used in the offence have been recovered, police said. PTI NIT SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022