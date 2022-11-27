Left Menu

Militants attack hotel used by officials in Somalia's capital

Suspected al Shabaab militants have attacked a hotel used by government officials in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, a police officer told Reuters on Sunday. The attackers stormed the Villa Rose hotel, which is close to the presidential palace, with explosives and guns, said Mohammed Abdi, the police officer.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 23:43 IST
Suspected al Shabaab militants have attacked a hotel used by government officials in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, a police officer told Reuters on Sunday.

The attackers stormed the Villa Rose hotel, which is close to the presidential palace, with explosives and guns, said Mohammed Abdi, the police officer. It was not immediately clear how many attackers there were, he said. The state minister for the environment, Adam Aw Hirsi, wrote on Twitter that he was safe after a "terrorist explosion targeted at my residence" at the hotel, where many government officials stay.

