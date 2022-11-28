Tokyo prosecutors raid ad agencies Hakuhodo, Tokyu Agency in bid-rigging probe -NTV

Tokyo prosecutors on Monday raided the offices of advertising agencies Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc and Tokyu Agency in connection with possible bid-rigging related to Tokyo Olympics test events, Japanese broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.

The move follows Friday's raid on the headquarters of another ad agency, Dentsu Group Inc, part of a widening scandal into corruption during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Prosecutors also raided two other firms, including TV production firm FCC, a subsidiary of Fuji Media Holdings Inc , the Asahi daily reported.

In August, Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board and before that a Dentsu executive, was arrested on suspicion of receiving bribes from Olympic sponsors.

