Swiss journalist approached by Chinese police live on air

A correspondent for Switzerland's national broadcaster RTS was approached by police while reporting live from China on the protests that have erupted against the country's strict COVID policy. Michael Peuker thought he was about to be detained by the three police officers who had surrounded him while he was reporting.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 13:51 IST
A correspondent for Switzerland's national broadcaster RTS was approached by police while reporting live from China on the protests that have erupted against the country's strict COVID policy. Michael Peuker thought he was about to be detained by the three police officers who had surrounded him while he was reporting. "I will be taken away to the police station after this," he said live to camera.

The broadcaster later reported that Peuker had identified himself as a journalist, after which the police officers left without taking him or his cameraman with them. On Sunday, the BBC said Chinese police assaulted and detained one of the British broadcaster's journalists who had been covering a protest in Shanghai, before later releasing him after several hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

