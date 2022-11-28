Left Menu

Cop assault: Court reserves order on ex-Congress MLA's bail plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 15:25 IST
Cop assault: Court reserves order on ex-Congress MLA's bail plea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A metropolitan court here on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea of former Congress legislator Asif Khan, arrested for allegedly manhandling a police officer.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shikha Chahal will pass the order on Tuesday.

Khan was sent to 14 days' judicial custody on Saturday after being arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer and manhandling him.

An FIR was registered against him at Shaheen Bagh police station under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
2
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022