Rajasthan: Teenager raped for months on marriage pretext, accused absconding

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped several times by a neighbour in Pratap Nagar area here on a pretext of marriage, police said on Monday.

A case has been registered accused youth Pawan Tyagi who has been missing for the last one-and-a-half-month and his mobile is also switched off, Pratap Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Bhajan Lal said.

According to the FIR lodged on Sunday evening on behalf of the minor girl's relatives, the accused had raped the victim several times during the last six months on the pretext of marriage, he said.

The accused Tyagi is being searched by registering a case under section 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said.

The minor girl was called to the police station on Monday to record her statement, he added.

