Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over arrest of Russian nationals

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-11-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 18:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had summoned the Norwegian ambassador over what it said was the politically-motivated arrest of Russian citizens for reportedly using drones illegally.

"It was noted that the sentences against the Russians were politically motivated and had nothing to do with the principles of fair and impartial justice," the ministry said in a statement.

Several Russian citizens have reportedly been arrested by Norwegian authorities for flying drones near the Arctic border between the two countries or taking photos of classified facilities, as Norway boosts security following suspected sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

