Delhi court awards life imprisonment to five JeM operatives

A Delhi court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to five terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) for recruiting and training youths for terror activities across the country.

Special Judge Shailender Malik awarded the jail term to Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Bilal Ahmed Mir, Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, Ishfaq Ahmed Bhat and Mehraj-ud-din Chopan after they pleaded guilty in the case.

The judge also awarded a five-year jail term to Tanveer Ahmed Ganie in the case.

The judge noted that all the convicts were in conspiracy with each other to wage war against India.

It said the convicts were ''not only members of JeM but they have been supporting/harbouring terrorists/members of JeM by providing them arms/ammunition, logistic supports and explosives.'' ''The accused were also involved in enticing/ motivating locals of Jammu & Kashmir to go into militancy and arranging funds, etc. for carrying out terrorist acts and therefore they all are liable to be convicted for offence u/s 120B IPC as well as u/s 18 of UA(P)Act,'' the judge said.

The NIA lodged an FIR in March 2019 and started the investigation.

The probe agency said the convicts were trained by Pakistan-based JeM operatives to do reconnaissance of targets, arrange hideouts, and provide logistical support to terrorists and to carry out terror attacks in India.

