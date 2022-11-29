Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russians shell Kherson region 258 times in a week

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-11-2022 02:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 02:17 IST
  • Ukraine

Russian forces shelled 30 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region 258 times in the past week, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

Russian forces retreated from the west bank of the Dnipro River earlier this month, but have been shelling towns and villages, including the city of Kherson, from new vantage points on the opposite bank.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy also said Russian forces had damaged a pumping station supplying water to the city of Mykolaiv, northwest of Kherson.

