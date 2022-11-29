NHRC takes cognisance of violence on Assam-Meghalaya border, seeks preventive measures

Days after six people were killed in firing along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the NHRC has taken cognisance of it and asked the central and Assam governments to examine and evolve mechanisms to prevent such incidents.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had moved the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday over the loss of lives in firing, calling it a ''clear violation of human rights''.

Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had called on NHRC chairperson justice (retired) Arun Kumar Mishra and its other members in New Delhi, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said on November 25.

The National Human Rights Commission, in a statement on Tuesday, said it has ''taken cognisance of a memorandum by the chief minister of Meghalaya that six persons, including one Assam forest official, had died in firing by the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills District of Meghalaya on November 22''.

The commission has observed that it seems this incident has taken place due to the border dispute between the two states -- Assam and Meghalaya -- which is a larger issue pending for long.

''Prima facie, it appears that, had this dispute been settled, such type of incident would have been averted. Whatsoever may be the dispute between the states, police has to use restrain in such situations,'' the statement said.

Therefore, it would want to get examined the SOP in operation, if any, about firing by armed forces or police in areas of a border dispute between neighbouring states, the rights panel said. Accordingly, the commission has transmitted the memorandum to the Union home secretary and the chief secretary of Assam, it added.

''They are to examine and evolve mechanisms/suggest measures to prevent such types of incidents, particularly in areas in which there is a border dispute between neighbouring states. The response is expected in two weeks,'' the statement said.

The six people, including an Assam forest guard, were killed in the firing along the inter-state border after a truck transporting illegally-felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel of Assam.

Allegedly, the incident ensued chasing of a truck carrying timber by the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards, the NHRC statement said.

The truck was detained in Mukroh village by these forces. The villagers of Mukroh became agitated upon the entry of the Assam Police in their village. They surrounded the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards, consequent upon this firing took place, it said.

In the incident, four were found dead on the spot. Whereas, four other villagers were seriously injured and hospitalised. Out of them, two villagers succumbed to injuries in the hospital, the statement said.

