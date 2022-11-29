UP: Child dies after being run over by BJP MP’s car

A nine-year-old boy died allegedly after being run over by BJP MP Harish Dwivedi's car here, police said on Tuesday. According to a complaint filed by Shatrughan Rajbhar, the father of the deceased boy -- Abhishek -- the accident occurred on Saturday near the Hardiya intersection when he was returning from school along with other children, they said.

Just as the children reached a petrol pump, Abhishek was hit by a white SUV belonging Dwivedi, police said quoting the complaint.

Rajbhar in his complaint said that two white-colored vehicles were coming from Manauri side and one of them hit the boy, they said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304A (causing death by a rash and negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code, Circle Officer (Basti Sadar) Alok Prasad said.

The child was admitted to a district hospital from where he was referred to Lucknow but succumbed to injuries while on his way to the hospital, they said.

The father said that despite being in such a responsible position, the MP left the child suffering on the road. He did not feel the need to get down of the car and take him to a hospital.

Dwivedi was unavailable for comment as his staff said that he was busy in some organisational meeting in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)