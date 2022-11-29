Left Menu

Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing society in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:18 IST
Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing society in Mumbai
A 24-year-old dog walker was beaten up and a pet dog was kicked for refusing to alight an elevator in a housing complex in the western suburb Sakinaka here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Arum housing society in Nahar Amrit Shakti area on Monday night, an official said.

The victim Sunil Rathod was using the elevator to come to the ground floor to take a dog for a walk, he said.

When the elevator reached the 9th floor, a woman asked the victim to exit with the dog, as she was allergic, the official said.

The victim refused and reached the building's lobby. Soon the woman's husband and a security guard allegedly followed him to the parking lot and started swearing at him, he said.

After slapping him twice, the accused snatched a stick from Rathod's hands and started beating him with it. He also kicked the dog twice, the official said.

The victim approached the Sakinaka police station and a non-cognisable report (NCR) under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentionally insulting) of the Indian Penal was filed against the accused, he said.

