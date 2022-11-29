Sweden on steady path to meet NATO membership conditions, minister says

Sweden is on track to meet Turkey's requirements for accepting it and Finland as new members of NATO, Sweden's foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said on Tuesday.

"We are on a steady path to meet Turkey's conditions," he said before a meeting with colleagues from NATO countries. He that he hoped talks with Turkey and Finland later in the day would help speed process along.

