Sweden on steady path to meet NATO membership conditions, minister says

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 16:33 IST
Sweden is on track to meet Turkey's requirements for accepting it and Finland as new members of NATO, Sweden's foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said on Tuesday.

"We are on a steady path to meet Turkey's conditions," he said before a meeting with colleagues from NATO countries. He that he hoped talks with Turkey and Finland later in the day would help speed process along.

