Fed up with empty promises, residents of Deepak Vihar decide to boycott MCD polls

Unpaved roads, blocked drains and dilapidated school buildings are some major problems a sub-locality of Southwest Delhi has been grappling with for the past several years. Now, the locals have decided to boycott the upcoming MCD polls.

On every other wall of Deepak Vihar, posters have come up -- ''Chunav ka bahiskar, humara vote humara adhikaar, kaam nahi toh vote nahi'' (boycotting polls, our vote our right, no work no vote).

Deepak Vihar comes under the Sainik Enclave ward of the Vikas Puri assembly constituency. While BJP has pitched incumbent Reeta Vinay Gaur for the polls, Congress and AAP have fielded Aarti and Nirmala Kumari, respectively from the ward. The elections to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4.

Resident welfare association (RWA) of the area has ensured no candidate comes here for the campaign. When AAP MLA Mahendra Yadav came to campaign in the area and tried to pacify the locals on November 16, he was asked to leave the ward immediately.

''We have just seen promises in every election during the last 20 years. This time the residents have decided not to vote in the MCD polls,'' said Jitendra Tyagi, RWA president.

The colony has about 15,000 residents and most of them have decided to boycott the polls, Tyagi said.

The residents said they will also boycott assembly polls if boycotting this election does not work.

Accidents are common due to poor condition of the roads, locals said.

''We are not asking for a hospital or a school... But please make roads, every other day we hear of a bike accident,'' said Arun, a resident.

He took a PTI team to a road in the area which is touching Vikas Nagar. The Deepak Vihar's side of the road was unpaved while another side is in good condition.

''Every road is full of garbage, sewers are choked. The MLA comes now and again, and promises that the work will start soon... but 20 years of wait is not enough?'' asks another resident Jyoti. "I have been facing these problems for the last 20 years... no water line, no sewer. The only thing I have seen here is leaders laying the foundation stone of development work,'' she added. Highlighting the condition of the roads, Arun said children are forced to take leave during the rainy season. ''Roads are full of water in the rainy season. So we can't send kids to school,'' he said.

Deepak Vihar RWA secretary Varun said, ''We were told that the maps of two colonies are overlapping, due to which work has not been done.'' "We have been running from office to office. The MLA is from the Aam Aadmi Party, the councillor from BJP and MP also from BJP. But no one has done anything for us. This election we want to send a message to them -- 'no work no vote','' Varun added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)