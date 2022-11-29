Shimla police gets more than 2,000 cyber fraud complaints in 2022

The State Cyber Crime Police Station, Shimla, has received 2,129 financial fraud related complaints in 2022, police here said on Tuesday. The average monthly complaints registered in the state on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (1930) is around 5,000, they said. With the increase in cyber crime cases, the police have sent a proposal to the state government for setting up a Cyber Crime Police Station in each district of the state, barring the tribal districts of Lahaul & Spiti and Kinnaur, where the complaints are relatively low, a police spokesperson said in a release.

The state cyber crime police has recovered Rs 75,36,789 of the swindled money in these cases and has refunded them to the victims. It also put on hold transactions worth Rs 1,53,76,785 this year, the statement said.

