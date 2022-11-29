Left Menu

Congress promises to regularise all temp workers in MCD if voted to power

Their colonies will also be garbage free, Chaudhary claimed.He further said that the Delhi Congress would provide rent-free flats to Dalits under the Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojna, maximum rebate in house tax, and also licences to the street vendors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 18:05 IST
Congress promises to regularise all temp workers in MCD if voted to power
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Congress will regularise all temporary employees in the MCD including daily wagers, if voted to power in the civic body, party president Anil Chuadhary said on Tuesday.

Releasing another 'vision document' of the party for MCD polls, Chaudhary asserted that the party will regularise all the temporary staff within six months, if they get to govern the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Chaudhary also alleged that the BJP did not spend the funds meant for the welfare of Dalits, nearly Rs 2,500 crore of which remains unused.

''A Congress government in the MCD would ensure social, financial, religious and cultural justice to Dalits,'' he said.

He blamed Arvind Kejriwal for the garbage menace across Delhi, which he did by, he alleged, not releasing funds to pay the wages of sanitation workers.

''We will ensure no Dalit families are unemployed. We will also ensure maintenance-free RO water purifiers to them, creating the Dalit wards as 'model wards' in all the 42 reserved wards. Their colonies will also be garbage free,'' Chaudhary claimed.

He further said that the Delhi Congress would provide rent-free flats to Dalits under the Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojna, maximum rebate in house tax, and also licences to the street vendors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022