Gita is a life code and spiritual beacon for humanity: President Murmu

The President said that Gita teaches us to work hard and not worry about result.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:33 IST
Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Shrimad Bhagavadgita is a global book in true sense. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, graced the International Gita Seminar in Kurukshetra, Haryana today (November 29, 2022). She also launched the 'Mukhyamantri Swasthya Sarvekshan Yojana'; and Haryana e-ticketing projects for all public road transport facilities as well as laid the foundation stone for a Medical College and Hospital in Sirsa through virtual mode.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Shrimad Bhagavadgita is a global book in true sense. It has been translated into many languages. This is the most popular book of India. The number of commentaries that have been written on Gita would hardly have been written on any other book. Just as Yoga is India's gift to the entire world community, Gita is the spiritual gift of India to the entire humanity. The Gita is a life code and spiritual beacon for humanity.

The President said that Gita teaches us to work hard and not worry about result. Working hard without self interest is the right path in life. Life becomes meaningful in doing work, renouncing both inaction and desire. To be alike in happiness and sorrow, to accept gain and loss with equal sense, not to be affected by honour or dishonour, and to maintain balance in all circumstances - is very useful message of Gita.

The President said that Shrimad Bhagavadgita is a book that promotes fervour in adverse circumstances and communicates hope in depression. This is a life-building book. She urged the organizers of the International Gita Mahotsav to make continuous efforts for promotion and dissemination of the message of Gita. She emphasized that putting the teachings of Gita into practice is more important.

The President said that she was happy to launch the health survey scheme and Open Loop Ticketing System and lay the foundation stone for Medical College and Hospital in Sirsa. She said that these initiatives remind us of the saying in the Gita 'sarva-bhūta-hite ratāḥ' which means those engaged in the welfare of all beings deserve the grace of God. She appreciated the Government of Haryana for these people-welfare initiatives.

(With Inputs from PIB)

