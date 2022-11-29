Russia warns U.S. that deeper involvement in Ukraine brings growing risks - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:31 IST
Russia is signalling to the United States that increasing U.S. involvement in the Ukrainian conflict brings growing risks, state news agency TASS quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.
He also said there was no dialogue between Russia and the United States over Ukraine as the two sides had "radically different positions."
