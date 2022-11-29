Hawks head announces new senior appointments

Left Menu

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Lebeya said Nkosi is among the seven senior managers appointed since September.

Lebeya said a further five senior managers would be appointed by 1 December and another three by 1 January 2023.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
National Hawks head, Lt General Godfrey Lebeya, has announced a raft of appointments in an effort to bolster the directorate's capabilities.

Among the new recruits is new Deputy National Head, Lieutenant General Siphesihle Nkosi. He was appointed on 1 November 2022.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Lebeya said Nkosi is among the seven senior managers appointed since September.

During this period, 244 members – ranging from junior level to middle management – were appointed.

He said the appointments were part of the continuous quest to fully capacitate the directorate.

On Nkosi, he said the General had an immense experience in fraud and commercial crime investigation.

"In addition to several certificates behind his name, he holds a National Diploma in Police Administration, two honours degrees Bachelor of Technology in Policing, and a Bachelor of Laws. He is currently studying towards a Master's degree in Philosophy," he said.

Preceding Nkosi's appointment were the appointments of the Component Head, Executive Support Services (ESS), Major General J Surajbali. Brigadier BT Davenport and Brigadier PL Bergh were promoted to Provincial Commanders for Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) in Mpumalanga and Western Cape, respectively.

During the same period, the Hawks appointed Brigadier VS Hastings as Provincial Commander, Corporate Support Services. Brigadier ML Kgalapa was employed as Section Head, Financial Investigations.

Brigadier SC Mojela was appointed as Provincial Commander, Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) Northern Cape, while Brigadier M Monyela was assigned Section Head for Human Resource Management Development.

Lebeya said a further five senior managers would be appointed by 1 December and another three by 1 January 2023.

"Should additional 10 designate appointees successfully negotiate their Top Secret Security Clearance certificates, we will announce their appointments immediately," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

