First shipment of Russian fertilizer heads for Africa, UN says

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 20:06 IST
The first shipment of Russian-produced fertilizer left the Netherlands on Tuesday en route to Malawi under a previously brokered United Nations export deal, a spokesperson for the UN secretary general said in a statement.

The shipment of 20,000 metric tons of fertilizer is the first of a series of exports destined for African countries in the coming months, the spokesperson said, adding that Tuesday's load will be sent to Malawi via Mozambique.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

