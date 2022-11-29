Four more arrested over Bajrang Dal activist's murder in J'khand

Four more people were arrested in connection with the killing of a Bajrang Dal activist in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested prime accused Satyavan Pradhan alias Satish Pradhan and two others and forwarded them to judicial custody in connection with the killing of 35-year-old Kamaldev Giri in Chakradharpur town on November 12.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said the SIT seized the firearm and ammunition, and a scooter and a motorcycle used in the incident.

Giri was killed after bombs were hurled at him by motorcycle-borne assailants at Bharat Bhavan Chowk in the town. The arrested persons were identified as Zahid Hussain (25), Md Raqib (25), Md Sakir (28) and Md Hasim (48), he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining culprits.

Following his arrest on November 23, Pradhan said he conspired to kill Giri due to personal enmity.

The killing had sparked communal tensions in the railway town on November 13, and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped, which were lifted on November 19 after normalcy was restored.

