Blast targeting police patrol injures over 20 in Pakistan - official

Reuters | Quetta | Updated: 30-11-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 10:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

A bomb blast targeted at a police patrol wounded more than 20 people in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, a police official said.

"A bomb blast targeted a police patrol that wounded 21 people, including 15 police officials," police official Abdul Haq told Reuters. Police was on duty to guard a police vaccination team, he said.

