Man gets life sentence for killing wife in UP

A local court here has awarded a life sentence to a man and his sister-in-law for killing his wife, officials said.

Additional Sessions Judge, Dhananjay Kumar Mishra on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to Pradeep and Vibha for killing Sandhya in 2016.

The incident took place on April 12, 2016, when Sandhya was set ablaze by her husband and sister-in-law Vibha in Aliyabad Katai village in the Jiyanpur area.

An FIR was registered by the victim's mother Kamla Devi, who alleged that Pradeep and Vibha had an illicit relationship due to which they killed her daughter.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on both the convicts.

