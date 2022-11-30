Left Menu

Man gets life sentence for killing wife in UP

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 30-11-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 11:43 IST
Man gets life sentence for killing wife in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court here has awarded a life sentence to a man and his sister-in-law for killing his wife, officials said.

Additional Sessions Judge, Dhananjay Kumar Mishra on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to Pradeep and Vibha for killing Sandhya in 2016.

The incident took place on April 12, 2016, when Sandhya was set ablaze by her husband and sister-in-law Vibha in Aliyabad Katai village in the Jiyanpur area.

An FIR was registered by the victim's mother Kamla Devi, who alleged that Pradeep and Vibha had an illicit relationship due to which they killed her daughter.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on both the convicts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022