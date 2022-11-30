UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag
A man here was arrested for allegedly insulting the national flag and cleaning his face with it, police said on Wednesday. In the video, Shahrukh was allegedly seen cleaning his face with the flag and then trampling it under his foot.
A man here was arrested for allegedly insulting the national flag and cleaning his face with it, police said on Wednesday. A purported video of the act had earlier surfaced on social media and caught local people's eye who reported the matter to police.
Shahrukh, a resident of village Dhel in Zarif Nagar, was booked for insulting the flag and sent to jail, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Siddharth Verma. In the video, Shahrukh was allegedly seen cleaning his face with the flag and then trampling it under his foot.
