Russian parliament approves Kudrin's exit from Audit Chamber, paving way for Yandex move
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 13:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The upper chamber of Russia's parliament approved the resignation of Alexei Kudrin as head of the Audit Chamber on Wednesday, paving the way for him to take up a potential role at Russian technology giant Yandex.
Kudrin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin throughout his career, becomes the highest profile government official to leave a post since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Alexei
- Russian
- Russia
- Audit Chamber
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine hails China's opposition to nuclear threats
Giuliani Ukraine probe ends without charges, U.S. prosecutor says
UK's Sunak extends support to Ukraine, awards $4.9 bln contract to BAE Systems
U.S. expects G20 to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine -U.S. official
U.S. expects G20 to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine - U.S. official