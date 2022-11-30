CBI summons TRS leaders in IPS impersonator case

The CBI has summoned Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra in connection with a case related to a man who was allegedly taking money from people posing as a senior IPS officer, officials said Wednesday.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders have been summoned to appear for questioning on Thursday. The CBI had on Monday arrested a man who had allegedly met private individuals at the Tamil Nadu Bhavan here posing as a joint director of the agency and demanded costly gifts from them, officials said.

The accused, identified as Visakhapatnam-resident Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao, allegedly assured these individuals that he was lobbying with some unidentified public servants on their behalf to get favourable response in various matters, including in cases registered by different central investigative agencies, they said. It is alleged that Rao allegedly met six such people after coming to the national capital on November 22 on various occasions, allegedly offering them favourable outcomes in matters pending before government authorities, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)