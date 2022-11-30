Left Menu

AAP's MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh booked under Arms Act for brandishing pistol: Police

A video has gone viral allegedly showing Singh, wearing a yellow T-shirt, waving a pistol while dancing with some people, police said, adding that they have registered a case in connection with the incident.Taking suo moto cognizance of the viral video, a case under Arms Act has been registered against Singh on Tuesday and further investigation is underway, the police official said.Singh is Aam Aadmi Partys MCD election candidate who has been fielded from Swaroop Nagar.The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4.

The Delhi Police have filed a case against Aam Aadmi Party’s MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh under Arms Act for allegedly flaunting a pistol, an official said. A video has gone viral allegedly showing Singh, wearing a yellow T-shirt, waving a pistol while dancing with some people, police said, adding that they have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the viral video, a case under Arms Act has been registered against Singh on Tuesday and further investigation is underway, the police official said.

Singh is Aam Aadmi Party’s MCD election candidate who has been fielded from Swaroop Nagar.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The polls are largely being seen as a contest between the AAP, Bhartiya Janata Party and the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

