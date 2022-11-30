Russian and Chinese warplanes conduct joint patrols - state media
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 14:34 IST
Russian and Chinese warplanes conducted joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea, Russian state media reported on Wednesday, citing the defence ministry.
The defence ministry said the aircraft acted in accordance with international law and did not violate the airspace of other countries, according to the RIA news agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the defence ministry
- Chinese
- Sea of Japan
- East China Sea
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Foreigners offload Chinese bonds for 9th straight month in Oct
China hopes Spain can provide fair, transparent market treatment to Chinese firms- Xi
Foreigners offload Chinese bonds for 9th straight month in Oct
Chinese police shoot dead would-be bank robber, free hostage
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi shake hands at side event at G20 Summit