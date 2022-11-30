Left Menu

Parliament congratulates Nkosi Bangisizwe Ndabele Mtoto

Xasa has expressed his optimism for progressive leadership in the newly ascended traditional leader and hopes that he will lead the people in a manner that will earn him respect in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-11-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:14 IST
“We wish Nkosi Bangisizwe Mtoto courage and wisdom as he undertakes this new role in traditional leadership,” said Xasa. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)
Parliament's Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Fikile Xasa, has congratulated Nkosi Bangisizwe Ndabele Mtoto on his ascension to the seat of Senior Traditional Leader for the Chafutweni Administrative Area.

Xasa attended the ceremony of Ukombathiswa (Coronation) of Nkosi Bangisizwe Ndabele Mtoto on Tuesday that was conducted by the King of AmaXhosa, King Ahlangene Vulikhaya Sigcawu.

The Committee in a statement said the ceremony, which was attended by several Members of Parliament, traditional leaders as well as leaders of government, was a memorable gesture of hope for the people of Chafutweni.

"Messages of support to Nkosi Mtoto included appeals for him to ensure the development of the area and to prioritise education, agriculture and rural socio-economic development," it said.

Xasa has expressed his optimism for progressive leadership in the newly ascended traditional leader and hopes that he will lead the people in a manner that will earn him respect in the community. He said traditional leaders play an important role in society as they are the custodians of values, customs as well as traditions. Furthermore, he said it is important that they lead by promoting democratic values, freedom, nation building, harmony and peace among the people.

"We wish Nkosi Bangisizwe Mtoto courage and wisdom as he undertakes this new role in traditional leadership," said Xasa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

