Laxmi Singh takes charge as new Noida CP

Senior IPS officer Laxmi Singh on Wednesday took charge as the police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar Noida, according to officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-11-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:19 IST
Senior IPS officer Laxmi Singh on Wednesday took charge as the police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), according to officials. With the appointment, Singh has became the first woman officer to head Police Commissionerate in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, a 2000-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has replaced Additional Director General Alok Singh. ''Singh had arrived in Noida late Tuesday night and joined duty Wednesday morning. She also met with all top officers of Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate at the Surajpur office,'' a police official said. The 48-year-old IG-rank officer is the second police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar, where the commissionerate was introduced in January 2020.

