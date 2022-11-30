Laxmi Singh takes charge as new Noida CP
Senior IPS officer Laxmi Singh on Wednesday took charge as the police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar Noida, according to officials. She also met with all top officers of Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate at the Surajpur office, a police official said.
- Country:
- India
Senior IPS officer Laxmi Singh on Wednesday took charge as the police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), according to officials. With the appointment, Singh has became the first woman officer to head Police Commissionerate in Uttar Pradesh.
Singh, a 2000-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has replaced Additional Director General Alok Singh. ''Singh had arrived in Noida late Tuesday night and joined duty Wednesday morning. She also met with all top officers of Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate at the Surajpur office,'' a police official said. The 48-year-old IG-rank officer is the second police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar, where the commissionerate was introduced in January 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
4 criminals held in three separate encounters with police in Noida, Greater Noida
6 injured as car hits e-rickshaw in Noida, two college students held
M3M enters Noida property market, to invest Rs 2,400cr on a mixed-use project
Man held for assaulting armed security guard inside Greater Noida mall
UP: News portal 'editor' held for sexual harassment, extortion bid in Noida