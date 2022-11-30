Left Menu

Father, two children found dead at home in UP Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 30-11-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:22 IST
A man and his two children were found dead at their house in Deoria area here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Balakram (45) was found hanging from the ceiling, while his son Nihal (11) and daughter Shalini (15) were found lying on the floor in a separate room, Circle officer (Bisalpur) Manoj Yadav said.

Balakram's wife was not at home and their other two children were in separate room when the incident happened, he said.

The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

