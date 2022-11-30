MP: Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces on the border of Balaghat and Mandla districts in Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. A senior police officer said the number of Naxalites killed in the operation could be more. ''The encounter took place in the early hours of Wednesday between the Hawk Force and Naxalites on the border of Balaghat and Mandla districts during a search operation under the limits of Gadhi and Motinala police stations. ''Two Naxalites were killed. There is a possibility that the number of Naxalites killed in the operation is more than two,'' said Mandla superintendent of police Yashpal Singh Rajput. He said a search operation was intensified by security forces after Naxalites threw pamphlets two days back (in an area bordering the two districts).

The slain Naxalites are yet to be identified. Further details are awaited.

